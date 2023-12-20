For the occasion, he took the opportunity to thank everyone for the success given to him and for being part of the stories of Connor, Kara and Markus.

QuanticDream revealed with a post on X, formerly Twitter, that his Detroit: Become Human it sold well 9 million copies since launch, adding all available versions. Furthermore, since the beginning of 2023, the community has grown by one million units.

A deserved success

The sales announcement for Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream must be satisfied with the sales of Detroit: Become Human, also considering that the game belongs to a genre that is not exactly popular these days.

However, there is a suspicion that the announcement also came in response to the data theft suffered by Insomniac Games. Among the various stolen documents figure one with the sales of first party PlayStation games which indicates much lower sales for the Quantic Dream title. In fact the official figure is higher than 4 million copies. Evidently that document is old and does not report current figures, so it is possible that the French studio wanted to highlight the actual sales of Detroit: Become Human so as not to underestimate it and to bring the PC version into play, which seems it went very well.