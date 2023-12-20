The dialogue for a second exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, which just a week ago seemed like a distant hope, has advanced day after day since Israeli soldiers killed three of their kidnapped compatriots on Friday, whom they believed to be Palestinian militiamen, in a surprising mistake. .

Each revelation about the incident adds pressure to Benjamin Netanyahu's government to negotiate a second exchange, after two and a half months of war in which it has privileged massive bombings over the release of the hostages. First it was learned that the kidnapped people were waving a white flag with their torsos naked (to show that they were not hiding weapons) and that one was chased to death in a building while shouting to the soldiers that he was one of their own. Later, the army admitted that the hostages had made two messages in Hebrew with the texts: “SOS” and “Three hostages” with cloth and food scraps. Aid”. The military interpreted them as bait for an ambush.

This Wednesday, the local press reported another discovery that adds salt to the wound. Five days before the incident, the camera attached to a dog from the military canine unit recorded the cries of “Help” from one of the hostages. Nobody saw the images in real time. The army discovered it too late, last Monday, when it recovered the body of the dog (which had been killed by Hamas militants before being shot down by Israeli soldiers) and reviewed the recording.

There are still about 130 hostages in Gaza, an unknown number of them dead, after the exchange of dozens for three times as many Palestinian prisoners in the last week of November. Until now, their relatives feared that the kidnapped people would lose their lives in one of the numerous and massive aerial bombardments, that their health would give way to the precarious conditions, or that their captors would murder them. Their new fear is that they will end up returning in bags due to excess zeal, like the three on Friday.

Explosion after a bombing this Wednesday in Rafah, in Gaza. SAID KHATIB (AFP)

The hierarchical profile in which it moves reflects the progress of the dialogue. The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniye, traveled this Wednesday to Egypt (one of the mediators, along with Qatar and the United States) to participate in the negotiations. A delegation from Islamic Jihad, a smaller and more radical armed group that also participated in the massive attack on October 7 and took hostages, will also travel. Aware of the change in tone in Israel regarding a new exchange, both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have entered the psychological war with force in the last 48 hours, releasing videos of hostages in their hands.

Nor does it seem a coincidence that, in the midst of dialogue in Cairo, the Palestinian armed groups have not launched any rockets against Israel since Tuesday afternoon, although the shots have been sporadic for weeks, due to the difficulties that the militants have in moving, transport the projectiles and fire them from the surface of an invaded and guarded Gaza.

40 hostages for a week of truce

According to the information portal Walla, Israel offers a deal for 40 hostages during a week of truce. It would be taken up where the previous one ran aground: in women and minors. Then other categories would enter, such as elderly men or people who need medical attention or suffer from certain diseases. He would be willing to pay the highest price in releases, both in number and profile, as Hamas demands. All accompanied, once again, by a temporary ceasefire and the entry of more humanitarian aid. The head of Mossad (Israel's intelligence services abroad), David Barnea, transmitted the proposal on Monday in Warsaw to the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; and the director of the CIA, William Burns. Israel expects Washington to put intense pressure on Qatar so that the emirate transfers that pressure to Hamas, where several of its leaders reside.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has wanted to reduce optimism, admitting that he does not expect an agreement soon. “We are pushing,” he told reporters during a trip to the State of Wisconsin, reports the Reuters agency.

The main obstacle is fundamental. Hamas insists on a global and definitive agreement: all hostages in exchange for the end of hostilities. One of his leaders, Ghazi Hamad, reiterated this Wednesday, stating that he “will not participate in the game” of agreeing on a new release of hostages to be followed by “another round of mass murders.” The number of Palestinians killed this Wednesday reached the symbolic figure of 20,000, of which about 8,000 are minors and 6,200 women, according to the Ministry of Health of the Hamas Government.

Burial this Wednesday in Khan Yunis of victims of Israeli bombings in Palestine. Ahmad Hasaballah (Getty Images)

Netanyahu, prime minister at the head of a concentration government, has responded indirectly, with one eye on the growing international pressure to end the campaign or at least—as his essential ally the United States asks—to reduce its intensity and enter a phase more similar to the fight against an underground insurgent guerrilla. “We will continue the war until the end,” Netanyahu warned in a statement. “It will continue until Hamas is eliminated: until victory. Anyone who thinks we are going to stop is disconnected from reality. We are attacking Hamas with intense fire, today too. Also to his accomplices, near and far. All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men. They only have two possibilities: surrender or die,” he added.

Continuing the war would mean, for Gazans, weeks or months of one meager meal a day, rationed water and diarrhea from drinking unsafe water. The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, recalled this Wednesday that the hundreds of thousands of displaced children in southern Gaza only have access to 10% of the minimum necessary water to hydrate and maintain hygiene. That is, no more than two liters a day. He has also highlighted the “critical” state of the running water and sanitation systems in the area.

There in the south is the city of Rafah, which has been absorbing first all the displaced people from the north and, later, those from the harsh offensive by land, sea and air against the city of Khan Yunis, in the south. Sometimes, they are the same. It has become the area with the highest population density in Gaza, which even before the war was the place on the planet where the most people (2.3 million) lived in relation to its size. More than 12,000 people per square kilometer are already concentrated in Rafah, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said this Wednesday.

