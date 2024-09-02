Deputy Commander of Leningrad Military District Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison

Deputy Commander of the Leningrad Military District for Logistics, Major General Valery Mumindzhanov, was detained on suspicion of receiving a bribe in the amount of more than 20 million rubles.

Muminjanov is accused under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe”), and the question of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided. The major general faces up to 15 years in prison.

The case of the major general is connected with the period of his work as the head of the Department of Resource Provision of the Ministry of Defense of Russia. Responsible for the provision of clothing to the Armed Forces (AF) of the country, Muminjanov facilitated the conclusion of contracts for the supply of uniforms worth more than 1.5 billion rubles with commercial organizations. It was for this that he received a bribe of 20 million rubles.

Muminjanov owns real estate worth 120 million rubles

The detainee and his family own real estate worth 120 million rubles. According to the investigation, the major general owns numerous real estate properties in Moscow and Voronezh. Law enforcement officials are checking the legality of their acquisition.

As specified Telegram– Shot channel, Mumindzhanov has a two-room apartment in Voronezh and an old SUV registered to him. In addition, the major general owns a 54-square-meter apartment in a military town in Voronezh, as well as a Land Rover Freelander.

Photo: Ivan Vodopyanov / Kommersant

Muminjanov was born on September 23, 1968. He received the rank of major general in 2015.

Related materials:

A series of detentions of Defense Ministry employees continues

On August 29, former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, Army General Pavel Popov, was detained. He is accused under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”).

According to the investigation, in 2021-2024, he, being responsible for the development, maintenance and operation of the Patriot Park, enriched himself at the expense of this institution – he used building materials for construction in his country house in the Krasnogorsk district and forced park employees to work at a three-hectare dacha for free. According to the Investigative Committee, the director of the park Vyacheslav Akhmedov and the deputy head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development of the Ministry of Defense Vladimir Shesterov were also involved in the fraudulent scheme.