Monterey The Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX With the right foot. Rayados clearly won against Puebla in their debut. On matchday 2, the albiazules will face Santos Laguna, a club with which there is an important rivalry, at the Corona Stadium.
For this duel Fernando Ortiz will recover several important players. These are the Monterrey players who must be closely followed for the match against the Warriors.
The Argentine striker is Monterrey's reference in attack after the departure of Rogelio Funes Mori and the constant injuries of Rodrigo Aguirre. Berterame has delivered since his arrival at Rayados and is expected to continue with his upward performance.
The Argentine midfielder already had his first minutes with Monterrey and left a good feeling. The 'Corcho' could start as a starter in the duel against Santos Laguna or, failing that, he would enter as a substitute. A lot is expected from his duo with Luis Romo.
The Spanish midfielder would reappear with Rayados for this matchday 2 duel. In the middle of the week, Canales played against River Plate and seems to have recovered from his injury, despite the scare he gave during the friendly against Mazatlán.
The veteran Mexican defender is the one who orders the defense of Rayados. Last season it was shown that the team is one with and without Moreno. As long as he stays away from injuries, he will be the leader of the defense.
The Mexican-American forward could make his official debut with Rayados. The fans expect a lot from the powerful nine who left a good feeling in the MLS.
