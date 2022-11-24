«My 15-year-old son and his group of friends were robbed of their cell phones and the money they had for dinner that night in the Plaza del Romea. After that, they are scared and feel insecure on the street. The father of a young minor filed a complaint for a robbery with intimidation at the National Police station in the El Carmen district a few weeks ago. This is one of the numerous complaints that have been filed for thefts in the middle of the street that have occurred in the last month in the city of Murcia.

Unofficial police sources consulted by LA VERDAD indicate that the activity of specialized youth groups in these crimes has been detected. The robberies would take place between Thursday and Saturday, during the afternoon and night, in the center of the capital – there have been cases in Correos street, Santo Domingo, Romea square, Camachos square, Circular square and Alfonso X El Sabio– and in leisure areas, such as Atalayas. Official sources of the National Police, for their part, deny that an unusual increase in criminal activity has been detected and point out that these are isolated cases and within the usual. They also state that there have recently been several arrests related to the theft of mobile phones and cash in the aforementioned areas.

Other sources, local police from other municipalities, add that there are gangs that travel from those towns to Murcia to commit crimes. «They meet on weekends and travel by bus or train to the center of the capital. Once there, they dedicate themselves to approaching groups of adolescents, threatening them with knives to steal whatever they have on them: money, mobile phones, electric scooters…”, the sources indicate.

This is what happened to the group of young people in the Plaza del Romea at the beginning of this month. According to the father of one of the minors who was the victim of the robbery, a young man, of North African origin, approached the minors around nine o’clock that Friday night. «They were sitting on a bench and he approached. He lifted up his shirt and showed them a knife that he carried in the belt of his pants ». Next to him, he details, there were five other people around them, at a certain distance, watching. “He sat on the bench with them and told them they were going to play a game: saying his name correctly would take nothing away from him. Once he told them what his name was, he was asking one by one. Logically, none of the kids was right to say the individual’s name in Arabic and he took everything they had, their mobiles and 50 euros, the ten euros each had for dinner.

The next day, they filed a joint complaint. In addition, once at the police station, those affected recognized two of the alleged robbers in the photos that the agents showed them of people on file. “They know who they are, they have identified them.” The National Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made in this specific case.