The official decision issued after the meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level, chaired by Egypt, in its extraordinary session, stated:

The Council expresses its full solidarity with the Syrian people regarding the challenges they face that affect their security and stability, and the serious violations they are exposed to that threaten their existence, the lives of innocent citizens, and the unity and integrity of the Syrian lands.

Al-Jamlis welcomes the efforts exerted to create appropriate conditions aimed at moving the path of a comprehensive political settlement in Syria, and is keen to activate the leading Arab role in the efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis to address all its humanitarian, security and political repercussions, while developing the necessary mechanisms for this role.

The Council decided to renew commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, stability and territorial integrity, based on the Arab League Charter and its principles, and to stress the importance of continuing and intensifying Arab efforts aimed at helping Syria out of its crisis.

Emphasizing the need to take practical and effective steps to gradually resolve the crisis, in accordance with the principle of step by step and in line with Security Council Resolution No. 2254, starting with continuing steps that allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to all those in need in Syria, including in accordance with the mechanisms adopted in the relevant Security Council resolutions. relevance.

Formation of a ministerial liaison committee consisting of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt and the Secretary-General, to follow up on the implementation of the Amman Declaration, and to continue direct dialogue with the Syrian government to reach a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis that addresses all its consequences, according to the step-by-step methodology, and in line with Security Council Resolution No. 2254. The committee reports periodic reports to the university council at the ministerial level.

Resume the participation of delegations of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic in the meetings of the Council of the League of Arab States, and all its affiliated organizations and agencies, as of May 7, 2023.

Following the outbreak of the protests, which turned into a bloody conflict, several Arab countries severed their diplomatic relations with Damascus, and expelled it from the Arab League in November 2011.

However, in 2018, signs of Arab openness towards Damascus emerged.

It seems that the devastating earthquake in Syria and neighboring Turkey in February 2023 accelerated the process of Damascus resuming its relationship with its regional surroundings, with Assad receiving a torrent of contacts and aid from the leaders of Arab countries.

At the beginning of the week, Jordan hosted a meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt, during which it was agreed to “support Syria and its institutions in any legitimate efforts to extend its control over its lands.”