Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin called President Putin’s trip to Mariupol an absolute impromptu

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin said that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was unexpected for him. He spoke about this in a video published in his Telegram-channel.

Khusnullin revealed details about Putin’s trip to Mariupol and stressed that the president had informed him of his plans by phone. He called the visit an absolute impromptu. According to the vice-premier, in the shortest possible time a helicopter arrived with Putin on board.

Related materials:

“A helicopter flew in, there were two escort cars, he got behind the wheel. And he even chose the route himself. No one was preparing… People saw him, began to leave their apartments… So everything turned out very kindly,” Khusnullin said.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister added that at that moment he was on a planned business trip. According to him, Putin examined all the key facilities.

On the evening of March 18, Putin visited Mariupol on a working trip. The President arrived in the city by helicopter, after which he traveled around several districts driving a car. He also toured the coastline, the yacht club area, the theater building and memorial sites.