Kaden Groves wins the fourth stage of the Tour of Catalonia, the 188km Llivia-Sabadell, in a sprint. The Australian of Alpecin-Deceuninck prevails ahead of the French Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and the New Zealander Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech). The Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) keeps the leader’s jersey ahead of Remco Evenepoel who has the same time as him and Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo) 19″ behind. Tomorrow the fifth stage with an uphill finish in La Port after 177km.