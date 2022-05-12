The meetings began indirectly and separately, which included the Forces for Freedom and Change and the National Charter group, in addition to another meeting that included the original Democratic Unionist Party.

International parties are seeking to address the state of political tension and constitutional vacuum in Sudan, following the measures taken by the army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on October 25, 2021.

A statement issued by the tripartite mechanism stated that the indirect Sudanese-Sudanese talks had started, while sources from within the African Union confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the first talks would be between civilians to lay down common ground for the contentious points.

The statement added that the representatives of the mechanism in the meetings expressed their optimism about the talks in view of the positive atmosphere that surrounded the discussions, and expressed their hope that these consultations would facilitate the agreement of the Sudanese parties on formulas that would put an end to the current political crisis, calling for the importance of creating a conducive environment and by all available means for the success of the talks.

A statement issued by the Freedom and Change National Accord revealed a meeting that included the leadership body of the two parties with the tripartite mechanism, this morning, at the headquarters of the “UNITAMS” mission in Khartoum, in order to reach solutions to the Sudanese political crisis.

He explained that the meeting discussed procedural issues and topics that represent the foundations necessary to reach a national accord between all the various political and civil forces, without excluding any party.

He continued, “The mechanism submitted a number of questions to the delegation of the Leadership Committee for Freedom, Change and National Consensus to answer them, given its vision to address the crisis, and the authority confirmed that it supports dialogue and comprehensive national consensus, which represents its political line announced since before the 25th of October, and that it will deal seriously and responsibly with the initiative of the tripartite mechanism until Parties are not unique in making bilateral political settlements to prevent the recurrence of the domination of any unelected group over the Sudanese and their will.”

The charter group includes the armed movements that supported Al-Burhan’s decisions on October 25 and demanded an expansion of the base of participation in the transitional government.