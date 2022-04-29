This year, the comedy film “One Tani”, written by Haitham Dabour, directed by Mohamed Shaker Abdel Latif, and starring Ahmed Helmy, Ruby, Nasreen Amin, Sayed Ragab and Amr Abdel Jalil, will compete.

And the movie “The Night of the Feast,” written by Ahmed Abdullah, directed by Sameh Abdel Aziz, and starring Yousra, Ghada Adel, Reham Abdel Ghafour, Abeer Sabry and Naglaa Badr.

Haifa Wehbe returns to the cinema with the movie “Ghosts of Europe” directed by Mohamed Abdel Rahman Hamaki, and co-stars with Bassem Samra, Ahmed El-Fishawy and Arwa Gouda.

The film “The Spider”, written by author Muhammad Nair and directed by Ahmed Nader Jalal, starring Ahmed Al-Sakka, Mona Zaki, Muhammad Lotfi, Dhafer Al-Abidin and Reem Mustafa, will participate in the screenings.

Rabei, Hamdi Al-Mirghani, Hajar Ahmed, Mohamed Mahmoud and Arefa Abdel-Rasoul will also present the comedy “Zombie”, written by Hisham Abu Al-Magd and Amin Gamal, and directed by Amr Salah.

cinematic leap

Art critic Kamal Al-Qadi comments to “Sky News Arabia” that the Eid al-Fitr season this year will represent a strong competition between the participating stars, especially after the return of big stars such as Hussein Fahmy, Yousra and Haifa Wehbe, and this will make leaps at the level of cinematic economy and profits.

He also drew strong contributions to the middle generation, represented by the movie “The Spider” by Ahmed El-Sakka and Mona Zaki, a duo that was previously tested in successful films, including “Taimour and Shafiqa” and “African”, which makes the possibility of success in their new experience.

In addition, Haifa entered the marathon strongly with Ahmed El-Fishawy and Mustafa Khater in the movie “Ghosts of Europe”, according to the judge, who considers this “a bet on the stardom of Haifa Wehbe, who still enjoys great popularity as one of the successful singers.”

return of adults

The season also witnesses the return of the star Hussein Fahmy after a long period of absence, as he presents with Ahmed Zaher, who finally wins the absolute championship in the movie “Fares”, an opportunity that will have a significant impact on his artistic career, according to the art critic.

The judge expected the success of Yousra’s movie “The Night of the Feast” because the topic raised was “good and important”, with regard to the issue of underage marriage and female circumcision.

He also expected that Ahmed Helmy’s experience would make a difference in the movie “One Tani”, “It always presents the different and the most mature.”