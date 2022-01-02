It is not the first time that Novosibirsk activists have tried to ban the performances of the German singer Till Lindemann in the city. This was announced on January 2 by the TV channel REN TV…

According to him, the Novosibirsk public figure Roman Kotik in January 2020 appealed to the mayor of the city with a request to ban the performance of the Rammstein frontman. He justified this with disrespectful, according to the activist, clips of the collective.

On the eve, Ivan Kvasnitsky, a representative of the Coordination Council for the Defense of Public Morality, Culture and Traditional Family Values, explained that the call to ban Till Lindemann’s concert is connected, in particular, with the scandalous work of the musician. According to the public figure, one day he saw a video from the artist’s concert in Paris, where during one of the numbers the musician was wearing a “executioner’s leather apron.”

On the same day, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to check the arguments of activists who called for the cancellation of Lindemann’s concert in the Novosibirsk region.

At the end of August 2020, Tver law enforcement officers came to Lindemann in connection with the McLarin for the Motherland festival. Questions arose not to the musician, but to the organizer of the event, businessman Maxim Larin, and an administrative protocol was drawn up against him.

The artist was warned about the need to comply with the restrictions on coronavirus at public events and issued an appropriate order to him.

Presumably, Lindemann did not know about the restrictions on mass events in the Tver region, while Larin was warned in advance by law enforcement officers