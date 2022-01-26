Lucid Games’ latest work, Destruction AllStars failed to win over PlayStation 5 users, neither on the PlayStation Plus nor in its physical version. Some previous rumors launched the possibility that this title could be transposed into free-to-playbut maybe now we have a little confirmation.

As reported on Reddit by user Mr_WeeWoo, sifting through the game server maintenance codes we found something interesting, with names of the challenges in the form of “BS_F2P_CHALLENGE”, where F2P seems unequivocally to indicate the transition to the free-to- model. play.

That this is the solution to save Destruction AllStars is still too early to say, especially in the absence of an official communication. This project, however, seems to have created another side effect to Lucid Games, given the failure of the title, with the remake of Twisted Metal entrusted to another Sony internal team (Firesprite Studio).

Source: PSU.com