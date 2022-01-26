Football Simon Skrabb of the owls became a “victim” of the rude image processing after moving to Kalmar

Kalmar continued the fuss that had previously been made to the player who left the club.

Finland a midfielder who played 14 national games for the national football team Simon Skrabb will move to Kalmar FF, Sweden. Skrabb’s previous club was Brescia, who played in Italy’s Serie B, with whom his contract ended last fall.

Kalmar announced the acquisition of Skrabb in a somewhat unbridled manner. The club posted a picture on Twitter with the colors of the club deliberately painted on top of Skrabb.

It was a rage that had previously fallen victim to a former Kalmar player Doug Bergqvist. When Bergqvist moved to Ukrainian FK Chernomorets in Odessa earlier in January, the club published a similar sample of Bergqvist.

Sweden is a familiar country for the breeder of FF Jaro from Pietarsaari, as Skrabb has previously played there in the shirts of Åtvidaberg, Gefle and IFK Norrköping.