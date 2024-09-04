It’s no secret that Bungie and Destiny are in a difficult moment. After the release of the latest expansion of the sequel, it seems that the studio is ready to work fully on MarathonHowever, it seems that a new installment of the game as a service is on the way, but it won’t be coming to consoles, but to mobile devices.

While it was revealed in 2022 that Bungie and NetEase were working on a mobile version of Destiny, we hadn’t heard anything about this project for years. However, this changed a few hours ago, when Jeff Grubb, a famous insider, revealed that the revelation of this project could happen very soon. This is what he had to say about it:

“Yes, this is real. There aren’t many people at Bungie working on it. It might be announced soon.” It will be Destiny for mobile, but with a lot of changes. Hero characters instead of creating your own character, for example.”

In 2022, a report revealed the existence of this project. At the time, it was mentioned that Destiny for mobile began development in 2020, Two years after NetEase invested $100 million to obtain a small part of Bungie’s sharesand before the purchase by Sony. This means that this project began four years ago, and has been supervised by different companies.

Although there is no official information from Bungie or PlayStation at the moment, The idea of ​​bringing Destiny to mobile devices makes senseand would give the franchise a chance to stay top of mind for players while Bungie works on Marathon and fixes all the problems experienced in the last few months.

We just have to wait for the revelation of Destiny Mobile, something that could happen soon. In related news, Bungie has reportedly cancelled a Destiny spin-off. Similarly, the studio’s head has been fired following a major controversy.

Author’s Note:

Considering the success that NetEase has had in the mobile market, this version of Destiny could be a hit. However, translating this style of game to a new platform and market is more difficult than one might think.

Via: VGC