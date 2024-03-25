An encounter that will raise sparks will take place in the new episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'. The successful American production will show us the face to face between the 'Cape' and Bethlehem San Roman, who will talk about business; since she will run for the presidency of the country and the Colombian is very interested in starting to establish relationships. However, this meeting could also be problematic for the Casillas family as it involves the union of two of their most powerful enemies.

On the other hand, 'Mecha' will star in another tense confrontation in the Telemundo series when facing Said, to whom he will make his role within the Casillas family very clear. If you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of fiction, here we tell you all the details about its premiere.

When does chapter 29 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Episode 29 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere on Monday, March 25, 2024. This series, created by former drug trafficker, and now writer, Andrés López, was entirely filmed in Mexico and recently celebrated its first month since its launch.

Since its inception in 2013, 'The Lord of the heavens' stood out as one of the most popular series on television: it earned a special place in the hearts of the public and became one of the most important television productions.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 29, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 29, will be released in the United States starting at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time). Given the large number of followers that this series has in Latin America, below we detail the premiere times in some countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 12.00 am

Where to see chapter 29 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

The last episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be broadcast exclusively on the channel Telemundo. Below, we present a list of the media signals in various services so that you don't miss any details:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If it is impossible for you to view the most recent chapter of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through Telemundo, a viable option is to visit your official Web site to enjoy it in streaming. On this page, you also have the possibility to explore previous episodes of the current season.

Likewise, the series is available to be seen on Peacock, a streaming platform where you can find the previous eight seasons. It is crucial to keep in mind that this service is only available in the United States and that the broadcast of the episodes is delayed by one day.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

The official synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' tells us the following: “Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.

