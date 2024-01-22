Destiny 2 is about to turn 7 years old, having been released in the now “distant” 2017 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and at the dawn of this milestone we could be close to the arrival of a feature long requested by users: the possibility of change the appearance of your characterwhich could come with a next update before the big expansion The Ultimate Form.
The thing does not yet have a precise launch period, but the upcoming arrival of the functionality is quite explicit from what Bungie reported in a new post on its official blog, published last week and containing some information on what should be the character editing functionality.
Shifting Guardians arriving
“You created a slightly extreme Awoken when you were a teenager,” Bungie wrote, “Maybe you chose some markings to put on your human face that you then repentor you didn't coordinate the colors of your Exo's mouth and eyes well.”
“Or maybe your character's body type it does not represent you more to the better. Whatever the reason, you'll be able to change your Guardian's appearance when character customization goes live in an update prior to the release of the Ultimate Forme.”
Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forme is expected to arrive in June 2024, after a considerable I postpone which has moved its release by several months compared to what was initially expected, so the launch of this feature is expected in the next few months in the first half of 2024. We are awaiting further information in this regard.
