Destiny 2 is about to turn 7 years old, having been released in the now “distant” 2017 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and at the dawn of this milestone we could be close to the arrival of a feature long requested by users: the possibility of change the appearance of your characterwhich could come with a next update before the big expansion The Ultimate Form.

The thing does not yet have a precise launch period, but the upcoming arrival of the functionality is quite explicit from what Bungie reported in a new post on its official blog, published last week and containing some information on what should be the character editing functionality.