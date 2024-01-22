The new expansion of Pokémon Trading Card Gamecall Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforceswill be released on March 22, 2024 and we had the opportunity to discover a preview of two of the cards that will be part of it: Minccino and Cinccino.
L'expansion Scarlet and Violet is made up of a total of more than 160 cards, with the return of the Tactical Ace cards (six Trainer cards and a special Energy), with the presence of new and unreleased Past Time and Future Time Pokémon, with many new Pokémon -ex, including Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type than usual and with dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations.
The new expansion will enrich the already vast bestiary of the Pokémon TCG with new creatures, some interesting new moves, but above all many cards to collect, thanks to the exceptional artwork with which they are embellished. Like the two we present to you today:
The two cards
The first, Minccino, has 70 life points and is beaten as the first move by an energy. The second move is particularly interesting, since it has 2 energy and allows you to discard up to two item cards from your opponent's Pokémon.
The card artwork was created by Shibuzohwhich outlines a very colorful and pleasant scene with, obviously, the Pokémon protagonist of the card at the centre.
The second card is Cinccino, theevolution of Minccino, which boasts 110 Health Points and the move Slap, from one energy, which inflicts 30 damage.
Also in this case the second move is more interesting, both for the cost, only two energies are needed to activate it, but above all for the effect, given that it inflicts 70 damage for each special energy assigned to this Pokémon.
Also in this case you can see the artwork designed by Shibuzoh, very colorful and “cute”, perfectly in line with the Cinccino card and with the cute Pokémon protagonist.
