The new expansion of Pokémon Trading Card Gamecall Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforceswill be released on March 22, 2024 and we had the opportunity to discover a preview of two of the cards that will be part of it: Minccino and Cinccino.

L'expansion Scarlet and Violet is made up of a total of more than 160 cards, with the return of the Tactical Ace cards (six Trainer cards and a special Energy), with the presence of new and unreleased Past Time and Future Time Pokémon, with many new Pokémon -ex, including Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type than usual and with dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations.

The new expansion will enrich the already vast bestiary of the Pokémon TCG with new creatures, some interesting new moves, but above all many cards to collect, thanks to the exceptional artwork with which they are embellished. Like the two we present to you today: