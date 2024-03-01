Destiny 2 is adding a new kind of vehicle – the hoverboard-esque Skimmer – in its next update due on Tuesday, 5th March.

Skimmers will let players zoom around looking cool, pull off tricks and even grind on rails. They'll live alongside Sparrows – the game's traditional Star Wars speeder bikes – in your inventory.

As with anything fun or cool, the first hit is free – all players will get a Skimmer as part of the upcoming Guardian Games All-Stars event. A second Skimmer “inspired by a beloved Destiny weapon” will be available to purchase via Destiny 2's Eververse microtransaction shop.



This is the second month in a row where Bungie has added something sure to appeal to lapsed players or Destiny 2's ongoing faithful – after January's addition of a character editor, something fans have been waiting – and asking for – for a full decade.

2024 will, of course, see Destiny 2's delayed The Final Shape expansion finally arrive and cap off the franchise's 10-year story arc involving the Pyramid Ships, the Traveler space golf ball and various other plot threads that have been slowly intertwined since the beginning of Destiny 1

It follows a tough time for Destiny 2 developer Bungie after layoffs and decreasing revenues for the game, prompting The Final Shape's delay from February to June this year in order to give it a further polish.

Bungie's Marathon reimagining has also reportedly been delayed, and is now set to arrive in 2025.