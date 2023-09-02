Servier, a global independent pharmaceutical group present in over 150 countries, has published its financial results for the 2022-2023 financial year. On the 70th anniversary of its foundation – Servier reports in a note – the group recorded global growth of 9.2% compared to consolidated revenues in 2022, reaching 5.327 billion euros. The turnover is divided between 4.041 billion for brand drugs (+9.4%) and 1.286 billion for generics (+8.8%). For the 2022-23 financial year, Ebitda stood at 1.015 billion euros, for a margin of 19.1%, compared to 17.6% in 2021-22, an increase of 156 million.

The performance in oncology was significant – underlines Servier – which surpassed the 'symbolic threshold' of one billion euros globally, 2 years ahead of the target set for the strategic path to 2025, obtaining 20.2% of consolidated revenues for 2022-23: a result made possible thanks to the commitment of the group with 70% of investments allocated to research and development in the oncology field, which has created a portfolio of innovative therapies to meet the needs of patients suffering from rare tumors and 'difficult to deal with'.

Fifth pharmaceutical company in the world in cardiology and second for the treatment of hypertension, the Servier Group confirms its position as world leader in chronic cardio-metabolic and venous diseases. This area – continues the note – represents 52.8% of consolidated turnover, driven largely by incremental innovation and the development of polypills (combinations of fixed-dose drugs), which allow patients suffering from multiple chronic pathologies to take the various treatments in a single tablet, promoting adherence to the treatment and achieving the related benefit. Furthermore, for the third consecutive year, Daflon* used for the treatment of venous insufficiency, a pathology which in advanced stages is associated with an increased cardiovascular risk as well as an increase in mortality from all causes, remains the leading drug of the group, with sales of 594 million euros.

“In 2022-23, Servier recorded a good performance thanks to an innovative portfolio in oncology and a strong strategy based on incremental innovation in the areas of cardiometabolic and venous diseases – says Olivier Laureau, president of Servier – These results were further supported by the registration of new products and a solid and promising pipeline, particularly in oncology. I would like to thank all the group's employees for their daily commitment to serving patients. We are confident of achieving our goals for 2025 and are moving forward our strategic plan 'Servier 2030' with determination and optimism.”

In this context, Italy, a country in which Servier has been present for more than 50 years with around 400 employees, from October 2023 with responsibility also for Malta – it is underlined in the note – recorded total revenues of 171 million in the last year euros, with over 1.6 million patients treated with the company's medicines. Among the 66 branches of the group, Servier in Italy is one of the most important: fourth in terms of turnover globally and first in Europe. An example of this is the theme of therapeutic adherence, crucial in chronic diseases and in particular in cardiometabolic ones, on which the Servier Group in Italy has been strongly committed for years and which has now become strategic also on a global level.

Approximately 90% of Servier Italia's turnover, including that of Malta, is attributable to the cardiometabolic and venous area (152 million euros). One in 6 patients in Italy uses Servier's combination therapies for the treatment of the main cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension and dyslipidemia; Daflon represents the second most valuable drug in the non-prescription drug market (Sop), confirming the global trend.

With 19 million euros, the results that Servier Italia and Malta have achieved in the oncology-hematology field are also very promising, with an important focus on advanced lines of treatment of the main gastrointestinal tumors such as stomach, colon and pancreas, currently among the most more difficult to treat and with higher mortality. Servier's portfolio will further expand in the near future with innovative target therapies and first-in-class drugs for the treatment of orphan neoplasms such as cholangiocarcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia and gliomas.

“The 2022-23 financial results of Servier Italia and Malta clearly reflect the solidity of our path, demonstrating that we are on the right path to achieving our objectives in the medium and long term – states Gilles Renacco, president of the Servier Group in Italy – The Our leadership in the cardiovascular sector challenges us to commit ourselves day after day to becoming a reference company in hemato-oncology. Knowing that in Italy two out of three patients suffering from colorectal cancer in the third line of treatment receives our therapy invests us with a great responsibility and makes us aware of the value of the continuum of care that we can offer.”

The 2022-23 financial results – concludes the note – confirm the strength of the group and its ability to achieve its strategic objectives by 2025, to improve its performance and continue to invest in therapeutic progress for the benefit of patients. The ambition is to achieve a consolidated turnover of 6.5 billion euros in 2025 and an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of 1.3 billion, equal to 21.7% of sales. Furthermore, by 2030, Servier expects to reach a turnover of 8 billion euros, with an Ebitda ratio above 30%.