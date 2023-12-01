Two days after a controversial referendum promoted by the Venezuelan ruling party to legitimize the country’s possession of 160,000 km2 surrounding the Essequibo River, a territory in historical dispute with neighboring Guyana, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Venezuela not to take action that alter or aggravate current tensions. Despite the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, the Government of Nicolás Maduro announces the continuity of the plebiscite next Sunday.

“Rain, shine or lightning, there will be a consultative referendum on December 3,” said the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, regarding the citizen consultation that his Government intends to hold on December 3, even though the ICJ explicitly urged the country not to take actions that alter the current conditions of the territory.

“Until a final decision is made in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela must refrain from taking any action that modifies the situation that currently prevails in the disputed territory.through which the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over said area,” the Court said on January 1 in a press release.

The document issued by the ICJ this Friday on the case of Guyana vs. Venezuela was the result of a request made by Guyana and received by the ICJ on October 30. In the text, he also determined that “Both parties must refrain from taking actions that could aggravate or prolong the dispute before the court or make its resolution difficult.”.

At the same time as the issuance of the statement, and ignoring what was established by the ICJ, the Government of Venezuela today concluded its ‘Venezuela todo’ campaign, with which it has promoted the referendum, after having started a day before a plan with a view to the execution of the national popular consultation, which will not be binding for the purposes of International Law.

Case of Caracas vs. Georgetown

Under the claims of possession they have over the Essequibo, both Venezuela and Guyana have used diverse and constant tools.

Caracas carried out a campaign called ‘Venezuela Todo’ with a view to the December 3 consultation. The campaign included, among other activities, concerts, massive demonstrations, community visits, traditional and virtual propaganda, and state discursive deployment. The objective of the campaign, achieve a majority in the plebiscite and thus create a state called Guayana Esequiba.

One day before the closing of the campaign, the ‘5×5 Mechanism’ was activated by the ruling party, which consists of the combined efforts of the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP), the Communal Councils, the Bolivarian National Militia, the Congress of Social Movements of the New Era and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. The ‘5×5’ or ‘5 times yes’ plan seeks to guarantee not only the vote of the Venezuelan people, but also a resounding victory, as expressed by the Government of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan claim for the Essequibo area has managed to unify the ruling party and part of the opposition, although some sectors, such as the opposition party Voluntad Popular of exiled leader Leopoldo López, have rejected the consultation, calling it “an absurdity” that “attacks significantly against the possibilities of success” of Venezuela in its claim before the International Court of Justice.

For its part, Guyana has pointed out the dangers of the non-binding referendum taking place and has said that Venezuela is using the commotion around the territorial dispute as a distraction from the problems it should face within its territory.

Georgetown has warned that the referendum “is designed to obtain an overwhelming popular mandate for the (Venezuelan) Government to reject the jurisdiction of the Court and prevent a future ruling” from it. He has also said that Venezuela seeks to “annex and incorporate the Essequibo region of Guyana into its territory” and “grant Venezuelan nationality to its population.”

The keys to the conflict

What is at stake is the historic dispute over a territory of around 160,000 km2 around the Essequibo River, claimed as their own by both Venezuela and Guyana. The demarcation in dispute is Rich in fuels and minerals, it represents almost 70% of the Guyanese territory and is home to more than an eighth of the country’s total population. Caribbean; to which Venezuela has promised to “grant Venezuelan nationality.”

The conflict over the so-called Guyana Esequiba can be traced back to the end of the 19th century.

Venezuela demands the annulment of the Paris arbitration award of 1899, pointing out the document as flawed and fraudulent to the detriment of Venezuela, since they say it was unjustly stripped of almost 160,000 km2 of territory.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan Government urged the court to declare inadmissible the complaint filed by Guyana before the ICJ, almost six years ago, against Caracas, on which the ICJ declared itself competent to rule.

Caracas evokes as a primary instrument for resolving the conflict the use of the 1966 Geneva Agreement, signed by the United Kingdom, the former metropolis of Guyana, three years before the Guyanese independence process.

Today, regional tensions are increasing around the Essequibo region. With the plebiscite getting closer, neither party seems to be giving in.

Meanwhile, at a meeting held in Brazil last week, South American foreign and defense ministers and authorities urged Guyana and Venezuela to resolve the bilateral tension through international dialogue and negotiation mechanisms.

