Host country can summon nations that are not part of the bloc to the Leaders’ Summit; 12 institutions were also announced

Brazil announced this Friday (Dec 1, 2023) that it invited 8 countries to participate in meetings of the G20, a group that brings together the 20 largest economies in the world, during the period in which it will be at the head of the bloc. In addition to them, 12 institutions were also invited. Here’s the complete from the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (PDF – 165 kB).

Angola, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal It is Singapore They were the first guests announced on the day Brazil assumed the presidency of the bloc. The expectation is that other countries will still be announced. The G20 will have more than 100 meetings in 2024.

Leaders from each country will be able to participate in the Leaders Summit and other instances. In 2024, the main G20 meeting will be held in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to governments, entities such as the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) and the WHO (World Health Organization) are also listed to participate in the agenda of events hosted by Brazil this year.

Read the list of invited organizations below: