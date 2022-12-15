In a statement on one of its official WeChat accounts on social media, the Foxconn Technology Group said it would end the so-called “closed-loop” system at the facility in Zhengzhou, central China, which required workers to remain in their workplaces and dormitories. To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The move, announced on Wednesday, came about a week after China began easing harsh restrictions on COVID-19 despite indications that the number of infections was rising.

After a series of protests across the country last month, many restrictions related to the “zero Covid” policy were lifted, meaning people no longer need to take frequent COVID-19 tests to travel on public transport.

And if they test positive for the virus, they can isolate at home if they have only mild or no symptoms instead of being sent to a quarantine centre.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government remains officially committed to halting transmission of the virus, but the government’s recent steps indicate that the authorities will tolerate more infections without quarantines, travel bans or business closures.

Thousands of workers protested at the huge factory in Zhengzhou in late October due to complaints of unsafe working conditions, such as food shortages due to the company’s indoor restaurants being closed, and the spread of the virus in the factory.

The last quarter of the year is usually a busy season for companies like Foxconn as they ramp up production before the peak year-end holidays.

And “Apple” warned that “iPhone 14” deliveries would be delayed due to manufacturing disruptions.

Headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan, Foxconn is trying to rebuild its workforce after the massive strike in late October, and then the company ended up apologizing after a wage dispute sparked protests by workers who said Foxconn had changed terms. Offered wages to attract them to the factory.

The company said in its announcement that it will no longer provide free meals to workers because factory cafeterias will open their doors.

Instead, meal expenses will be deducted from employee wages as usual, though workers who must quarantine after testing positive for the virus will still receive free meals.