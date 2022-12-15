A new World Cup final is coming up and the teams from Argentina and France will have the privilege of playing to find out who will be the new world champion, something that only a select few have been able to achieve.
We review below who are the teams that have played the most World Cup finals throughout history.
The Netherlands is the most incredible case. He reached three finals, had great teams, but could not be champion. 1974, 1978 and 2010 were the finals that he played and that he could not win.
France is going for its fourth final and for its third World Cup. He is highly effective and won it in 1998 and 2014. The only loss was in 2006 against Italy after Trezeguet’s missed penalty.
Argentina will play its sixth final and will seek to balance its win-loss streak. He was champion in 1978 and 1986 and lost the finals in 1930, 1990 and 2014.
Italy reached six finals and led in the first few years of competition. The last time was in 2006, when he managed to be champion. 1934, 1938, 1970, 1982 and 1994 were the other participations.
The five-time champion is the most successful in the competition and has a high effectiveness percentage (but with the 1950 defeat that was the Maracanazo). He also lost in 1998 against France. The victories were in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.
Germany is the team that played the most finals throughout history. In total there were eight participations: 1954, 1966, 1974, 1982, 1986, 1990, 2002 and 2014.
