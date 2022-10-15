According to the study conducted in Scotland, a significant proportion of those infected with the virus remain with long-term symptoms of “Covid 19” disease, which first appeared in China in late 2019.

The study indicated that millions of people in the world suffer from fatigue, weakness in breathing, and what is known as brain fog and skin itching, due to their infection with the Corona virus earlier.

Scientists are making a vigorous effort to monitor what happens to the body in the long term, as a result of infection with “Covid 19”, but they have not yet been able to understand sufficiently.

The study, conducted in Scotland, attempted to reveal the nature and frequency of long-term “Covid” symptoms and how it affects the human body.

The researchers relied on the data of more than 33,000 people who were infected with corona and confirmed that they had the disease through tests, along with more than 62,000 people who had never had a corona.

And researcher Jill Bell from the University of Glasgow, along with her colleagues, found that 6 percent of those infected with corona did not recover, while 42 percent of those infected only partially recovered.

This study confirms previous medical data that showed that a significant proportion of those infected with “Covid 19” suffer from long-term symptoms.

The researchers indicated that the elderly, people from poor backgrounds, women and those hospitalized due to Corona, are more susceptible to a long-term “Covid”.

And in a previous study published last August, data from the Netherlands showed that one in 8 people who were infected with corona suffers from long-term symptoms.

As for the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it recently found that 1 out of every 5 people infected with corona suffers from one of the long-term symptoms.