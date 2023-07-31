Despite being charged and facing numerous judicial fronts, former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) appears unbeatable compared to the rest of the Republican candidates for his party’s primaries for the 2024 elections, according to a survey published this Monday by The New York Times.

According to the poll, Trump stands out as the great favorite with 54% support, well ahead of what was set to be his great rival in the primaries, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who has 17%..

The rest of the applicants fail to get off the ground, as former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley keep 3%, while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie they harvest only 2%.

the survey of The New York Timescarried out on 932 people with a margin of error of 3.96 percentage points, confirms that The various judicial fronts have not diminished Trump’s popularity ahead of the November 2024 elections, in which the current president, Democrat Joe Biden, will seek re-election.

The poll was carried out between July 23 and 27, when rumors spread that the former president could be charged in the coming days for having encouraged the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump himself posted a message on his social network, Truth Social, in which he assured that the Justice Department had sent him a letter to notify him that he was being investigated for the assault in which his supporters tried to annul the election result. of 2020.

It would not be Trump’s first indictment, as a New York grand jury indicted him for falsifying business documents in a case that includes porn actress Stormy Daniels as the protagonistwith whom the former president had an “affair” in 2006.

In Florida, meanwhile, Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges for taking boxes full of classified documents back to his Florida mansion when he left the White House in January 2021.

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN and former Governor of South Carolina. Photo: Rachel Mummy/Bloomberg

Trump, 77, lost the 2020 election to Biden, but did not admit the result of the vote, denounced false voter fraud and pressured various actors to reverse the result.

Biden, 80, announced last April that he will repeat the electoral formula with the vice president, Kamala Harris, to achieve his re-election in the November 2024 elections.

EFE

