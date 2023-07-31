The World Cup day on Monday, July 31, was marked by surprising results. Japan thrashed Spain 4-0 and qualified first in their group with an ideal score, while Australia clearly prevailed against Canada, also 4-0, and advanced to the top of their zone. On the other hand, Nigeria took second place after drawing 0-0 against Ireland.

The Wellington Regional Stadium witnessed an exciting confrontation between two great teams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. One in which the two teams reached the round of 16, but disputed the leadership of the Group C.

From the beginning of the match, Spain’s enormous possession ran into a defensive wall from Japan. The Europeans handled the ball and tried to create options, but it cost them in the final meters, while the Asians bet on the counterattack. The second approach prevailed and the Japanese team beat the Spanish 4-0.

Japan qualified first in their group after beating Spain 4-0. © Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

The first goal of the game came after only three passes from Japan, who at full speed slipped into the Spanish field. In a powerful counterattack, junendofrom Angel City, enabled Hinata Miyazawafrom Mynavi Sendai, and the ‘7’ defined calmly to take his team up on the scoreboard at minute 12. Then, the ‘Red’ had more than 70% of possession, but only one clear goal option.

The score did not change the dynamics of the game: Spain constantly on the ball and Japan orderly defending. And that Japanese defensive precision also translated into their offensive capacity. Every time they managed to recover a ball, they unbalanced their rival.

In the 29th minute, Miyazawa assisted Riko Ueki, from Nippon TV Beleza, and shot on target. The ball deflected by Irene Paredes, of Barcelona, ​​rose above the goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez, of Real Madrid. The change of course made it difficult for the goalkeeper to react and the ball entered the Spanish goal.

Japan managed to score three goals in the first half against Spain. © John Cowpland / Ap

With two goals against, Spain seemed to continue playing as if the score were zero. He maintained the same approach, with short passes but with very little depth. A slow style compared to the Japanese blast.

The Asian team did not stop. And this time, he made it with the same formula as the second goal, but reversed. In a high-speed drive, Ueki fired a through ball to Miyazawa and the striker finished surrounded by three Spanish players with a powerful cross shot. Again, Rodríguez tried to get the ball out, without success. Thus, Miyazawa became the top scorer of the tournament, for the moment, with four goals.

The first half ended with a baffled and dizzy Spain with a 3-0 deficit and that failed to find options to discount before going to the locker room.

Spain failed to react and Japan sentenced the match

The unknown for the second half was whether Spain would be able to make enough changes to come back from a win. And if the coach Jorge Vilda would make substitutions to give the red team new ideas.

The coach, however, only chose to remove the defender from the field of play Olga Carmona, from Real Madrid, and joining his teammate, Oihane Hernández. In the first section of the second half, Spain was more determined and managed to reach the Japanese goal with a deflected shot from the azulgrana ona batlle.

Spain was close to completing 900 passes, but failed to faze the stout Japanese defence, which has yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Instead, every time they lost the ball they found themselves in trouble against the advanced Asians.

Spain finished second in their group and will face Switzerland in the round of 16. ©John Cowpland/AP

Thus, Spain’s defense, which had been solid in recent months – it had not conceded a goal since March – showed great deficiencies in this Monday’s game. The lack of reaction, the slowness and the spaces without covering were taken advantage of by Japan, which still had time to lengthen the account.

The Asian team’s fourth goal came in the 82nd minute thanks to Mina Tanaka, from Bayer Leverkusen, who came on from the substitute bench and shone with a spectacular individual move. Tanaka plowed through the Spanish defenders before firing a powerful shot into the top left corner of the goal. The finishing touch to a resounding 4-0 victory for Japan.

With that result, the ‘Nadeshiko’ secured first place in Group C and advanced to the round of 16, where they will face Norway. On the other hand, Spain, which was disoriented and without finding its best version, finished in second position and will face Switzerland in the next stage of the tournament.

At the bottom of the table, Costa Rica faced Zambia. The two teams were already out of the tournament, but they were looking to set a precedent with their first World Cup victory. The joy was taken by the Africans who beat the Central Americans 3-1.

Australia thrashes 4-0 and bids farewell to Olympic champion Canada

After the elimination of New Zealand, the other host of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Australia wanted to give their fans joy by continuing in the tournament. The task was not easy: they came from third in the table with three points, below Canada, their rival, with four, and Nigeria, also with four.

For Australia it was an early final. AAMI Park in the city of Melbourne was completely packed with home fans. A scenario that was foreseen with the total sale of the tickets.

The AAMI Park stadium in the city of Melbourne was packed with fans from Australia, who qualified against Canada. ©Hamish Blair/AP

The fans had their first big excitement early in the match. In the 9th minute, Australia launched a quick attack into the Canadian field. A series of precise and fast passes enabled hayley satin, from Real Madrid, in the rival area. The ’16’ sent a cross shot that could not be stopped by Sheridan.

The goal cry, however, had to wait. The linesman called an offside which invalidated the score. The VAR intervened and determined that there was no forward position and ratified Australia’s 1-0.

Soon after, the Australians came close to scoring again. Again, Raso appeared at the Canadian far post and finished off on goal. But Kailen Sheridan, the goalkeeper of the San Diego Wave, starred in a huge save and kept the ball.

Despite being unable to add to the tally, Australia controlled the match. The locals set the pace of the game and Canada did not seem in a hurry to dispute the classification.

In the 37th minute a confusing play seemed to give the Australians the second goal. A ball fell into the area and several local soccer players tried to shoot on goal, the ball hit different defenses until it fell to Mary Fowler, from Manchester City, who shot the ball into the net. But the VAR this time did not agree with the ‘Matildas’. And the goal was annulled by a off side.

But far from affecting the Australian momentum, the VAR decision seemed to motivate the locals. Just a minute later, Australia were able to complete their celebration with a goal that came from a corner kick. The center could not be removed by either the goalkeeper or any of the Canadian defenses. The ball fell inside the area and Raso only had to touch it to send it into the net.

Australia left at half time with a 2-0 win against Canada. ©Hamish Blair/AP

The ‘Matildas’ went to halftime with a 2-0 lead and applauded by the entire stadium. While the feeling for Canada was different, they had the first 45 minutes without ideas or clear chances of scoring.

The ‘Matildas’ seal the show and qualify for the round of 16

The joy in Melbourne was evident. The public received the Australians in the middle of ovations to start the second half. The momentum from the stands seemed to sink into the pitch.

Australia did not settle for 2-0 and came out determined to increase the score. Canada entered the second 45 minutes with a renewed team, the technique Beverly Priestmann he made four changes at halftime.

But it was not enough for the Americans. At minute 58, Caitlin Foord, from Arsenal, overflowed on the left and made a pass to the center of the area. One that Fowler connected to seal the third goal for Australia.

Canada tried with two shots that were parried by the Australian goalkeeper mackenzie arnold, from West Ham, at 65′ and 88′. But beyond those isolated shots, the North American team – current Olympic gold medalist – failed to find its best game.

Canada failed to qualify after losing 4-0 to Australia. ©Victoria Adkins/AP

For their part, Australia continued to opt for an attacking approach with much more precise play than their rivals and came close to scoring in the 79th minute, but Fowler’s ball hit the post.

The last great emotion came when the statutory 90 minutes had already expired. In a new attack by the ‘Matildas’, a Canadian defender stepped on Katrina Lee Gorry, from Vittsjö GIK, inside the area. The VAR intervened again and told the judge that there was a penalty. The person responsible for the collection was the captain Steph Catley, of Arsenal, who launched a strong and well-placed shot. Australia finished a round game with a 4-0 and a first place classification in the group with six points.

In parallel, Nigeria faced the eliminated Ireland. The Africans got a 0-0 and a point that was enough to qualify for the round of 16.