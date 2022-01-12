We have been waiting for a long time to find out more about the new crossover of Call of Duty Warzone And Call of Duty Vanguard, given that as the well-known anime and manga had been anticipated, theAttack of the Giants is about to make its debut in the game, starting exactly with January 20, 2022.

All this happens in conjunction with the arrival of the last part of the new season of the beloved anime, which is already driving many users crazy. Find the trailer dedicated to the new contents of the work at this link.

A bundle has been confirmed (as already anticipated and detailed in this article) that will arrive as a mid-season update, in which Daniel Yatsu he will take on the role of the series’ exploration corps, generally engaged in exiting the iconic walls in order to explore the surroundings and study the giants.

For lovers of the character of Levi Ackermannin addition, a bundle has been confirmed that will be available for purchase for € 19.99 and will allow you to put your hand up 10 items theme The attack of the Giants in Call of Duty Warzone And Call of Duty Vanguard.

As for the most relevant additions, we find a Blueprint blades able to bring the real blades used in the history of the opera to bring down the titans through the three-dimensional maneuvering devices, which obviously will not be added in the game.

We also find a new finishing move and a highlight for the MVP, With the’SMG Historia and the assault rifle Ymir Curse to complete the whole, thus not leaving behind some fundamental characters of the original work. Everyone will be able to use the new weapons, although Daniel will come with the full skin that is part of the bundle.

We will see if the players will do everything possible to equip themselves with the equipment dedicated to the extermination of the titans even in the shooters branded Activision. Find our card dedicated to all the details and news of Warzone at this link.