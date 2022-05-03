After some time, Mayimbu he was in the news again, but not because of his comedy, but because he was involved in a confrontation on public transport in Cajamarca.

Through social networks, a video was broadcast in which the remembered character appears being intervened by the Police after assaulting a person inside a combi. This event occurred when the comedian was going to a show in the town of Celendín.

In the images you can see how two agents get him out of the van holding him by the neck, while a woman screams and asks to be taken away.

Mayimbú pronounces after being intervened

After the viralization of this video on social networks, Mayimbú spoke out and recognized the mistake he made when facing blows with a man in the aforementioned transport.

“I was upset, I expressed myself badly with a lady and I went to blows with a man. I shouldn’t have done that, I accept it, it was my mistake, I apologize.” he maintained on his Facebook account.

Mayimbú previously starred in street confrontation

However, this is not the first time that Mayimbú has caused a disorder on public roads. In the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayimbú performed a show on the street despite the restrictions that were in place at the time to avoid crowds. For this reason, the comedian was intervened by the PNP, but put up resistance. This was seen in a video that Samuel Suárez shared on his Instarándula portal.

“The public cries out for Mayimbú, who is working, brings humor to the street to eat. However, the rules in a pandemic are respected for everyone, even if we don’t like it, authorities avoid crowds that bring contagions “Said ‘Samu’.

How did Mayimbú face the pandemic?

Like everyone else, many characters from the local show business were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as they were unable to support themselves economically due to the restrictions that prevented shows or shows that generated crowding. In this way, Mayimbú was forced to dedicate himself to selling chocotejas in northern Lima, even if he had to risk possible contagion of the virus.