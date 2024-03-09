After having overcome Chivas in the round of Ida of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by a score of 3-0, America Even so, he is thinking about next Wednesday's return, which is why he surprised with his lineup against Tigers for Day 11 of Closing 2024, of the Liga MXsince it rotated ten of its eleven elements.
Join the azulcrema community!
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
Then join our Telegram channel here
The helmsman André Jardine I had already warned before that I would do rotations thinking about the Classics Against Guadalajara, however, not much change was expected, although in the end, the majority agrees that several of the Azulcremas' substitute elements would be starters in any other squad.
For this commitment against the royals, the only one he repeated was Alejandro Zendejas, an element that has continually been criticized by the fans, but the helmsman highlights him as someone who can play any position and has a lot of sacrifice on offense. First, finally Luis Malagon received rest so that Oscar Jimenez took the shelter of the eleven posts, it is also highlighted that until Nestor Araujo It was initial after the severe injury he experienced last semester and the constant rumors that put him out of the institution.
Likewise, they entered into the Kevin Alvarez, Ramon Juarez, Luis Fuentes, Santiago Navedathe Paraguayan Richard Sanchezthe Dutch Javairo Dilrosunthe Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez and Illian Hernandez in order to give rest to those who played the Concachampionsjust like the Chilean Diego Valdes, Jonathan Dos Santosthe Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo, Henry Martinthe Colombian Julian Quiñones, Israel Kings, Cristian Calderon and the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky.
After the duel against the U of Nuevo León, the Águilas will seek a place in the quarterfinals of the Concachampions before an already deflated Guadalajara. Later, he will meet again with the Flock in the National Classic of the League, then he has on his agenda the duels against Atlético San Luis, Santos Laguna, Toluca, Cougars and Puebla.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#DESERVED #REST #América #changed #ten #eleven #players #starting #lineup #Tigres
Leave a Reply