The bank that EVERYONE WANTS 🤩 Authentic constellation of stars on the benches of América and Tigres, who start their match at Azteca with alternate teams 🦅🐯 📹 @diego_sancho24#SaturdayFootball pic.twitter.com/9t9Bd5NjMR — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 10, 2024

For this commitment against the royals, the only one he repeated was Alejandro Zendejas, an element that has continually been criticized by the fans, but the helmsman highlights him as someone who can play any position and has a lot of sacrifice on offense. First, finally Luis Malagon received rest so that Oscar Jimenez took the shelter of the eleven posts, it is also highlighted that until Nestor Araujo It was initial after the severe injury he experienced last semester and the constant rumors that put him out of the institution.

Again an América-Tigres with substitutes. pic.twitter.com/X6IfWOm9Fj — San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) March 10, 2024

After the duel against the U of Nuevo León, the Águilas will seek a place in the quarterfinals of the Concachampions before an already deflated Guadalajara. Later, he will meet again with the Flock in the National Classic of the League, then he has on his agenda the duels against Atlético San Luis, Santos Laguna, Toluca, Cougars and Puebla.