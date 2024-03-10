The Dutch TBS system has faltered in recent years. NRC reporter Freek Schravesande spent three days in the Van Mesdag clinic in Groningen. How does TBS work in practice?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Guest: Freek Schravesande Voice: Nienke Brinkhuis Production & Assembly: Jan Paul de Bondt Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Kees van de Veen