If the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron was well present, yesterday there was also a king in Doha. Not Mohammed VI of Morocco, but Didier Deschamps, true “roi” of this France who has earned a third personal world final in 24 years. And he won the other two, as a player and as coach. On Sunday he could become the first manager to win two from the bench since Vittorio Pozzo. But he would also be the first to win three, in the double role. Whatever happens, the former Juventus player has all the cards in hand to decide independently about his future, beyond the rumors about Zinedine Zidane as a potential successor.