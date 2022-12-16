A fire in a building in Vaulx-en-Velin, on the outskirts of Lyon (eastern France), left 10 dead, including five children, and 14 injured, four of them seriously, according to the municipal government.

The fire, already under control and of undetermined origin, started shortly after 3:00 am in a seven-story building, according to the city hall.

Almost 170 firefighters were mobilized to control the flames and two were slightly injured during the intervention.

The flames started on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors.