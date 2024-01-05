Current American leader Joe Biden is unable to tell his citizen the ultimate goal of supporting Ukraine. This statement was made on Thursday, January 4, by the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, during his speech on the TV channel CNN.

“Biden can't even tell us what the end goal is. He doesn’t talk about it,” DeSantis said.

According to him, the priorities for the United States are protecting its own border and China, while the White House is simply ignoring this reality, sending “an awful lot of money” to Kyiv. Subsequently, these funds go to “pensions and salaries for bureaucrats.”

The Florida governor added that the United States needs to end the Ukrainian conflict, and Europe needs to help Kyiv within NATO, since Russia “is a greater threat to them.”

“I think the pitfall of U.S. foreign policy in the last 25 years since the end of the Cold War has been getting involved in conflicts where we don’t have a clear understanding of what we’re trying to achieve,” DeSantis added, pointing to Biden’s weaknesses that he in his opinion, all the problems.

Earlier in the day, the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, said that Washington will continue to support Kyiv, but the level of this support will not be the same as it was in 2022-2023.

At the same time, former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan, Doug Bandow, pointed out that the administration of the American president had completely lost faith in Ukraine’s victory.

John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the package of American aid to Kyiv sent on December 27 will be the last until additional funds are allocated by Congress.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.