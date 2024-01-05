Ice hockey | One Finn was selected for the NHL all-star game

The first 32 players for the NHL All-Star Game were announced.

NHL has announced his selection for the star match at the beginning of February.

The league's hockey management selected one player from each team for the all-star weekend, which features skills competitions and a mini-tournament between four teams.

Unlike in recent years, teams are no longer formed by division. Four teams of nine field players and two goalkeepers are formed through a reservation ceremony, where the captains who select the teams call the members to their teams in turn. The skippers will also be assisted by “celebrity captains”, which have not yet been announced.

Among the players selected by the NHL for the event is one Finn, from the Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho.

With his 15+28=43 performances in 35 matches, Aho has clearly been the most efficient scorer of his team. He has been seen at the star event twice before.

Only one Finnish player, the Nashville goalkeeper, was included in the NHL selections last season as well Juuse Saros. Colorado superstar Mikko Rantanen entered by public vote and captain of Florida Alexander Barkov replaced the injured by Auston Matthews.

The star weekend will take place in Toronto from 1st to 3rd. February.