The end of the ‘The box challenge’ 2023 is getting closer! In this last competition, the limits will be put to the test for the challengers and the adrenaline will be unleashed like never before for the Colombian viewers.

Meet the finalists who have overcome everything to get where they are and who they had to leave behind.

Who are the finalists of ‘Desafío the box’?

The four qualifiers who passed the semifinal of the ‘The box challenge’ are the following:

‘Aleja’ – Bogota:

Alejandra Martínez (24 years old), better known to all as ‘Aleja’, is a model and influencer from Bogotá who loves to live at maximum speed in the world of motorcycling.

‘Move away’. Photo: Caracol TV

‘Guajira’ – Dibulla (La Guajira):

Kelly Ríos (34 years old), known in the challenge as ‘Guajira’ for her region of origin, is a professional lawyer who found her passion for creating dance and fitness content on social media.

Yan – Paez (Cauca):

Yan Carlos Pizo (25 years old), called in the competition only as ‘Yan’, is part of the original population of the Nasa ethnic group and, as he himself says, is a modern indigenous person.

‘Sensei’ – Pereira (Risaralda)

Alejandro Calderón (35 years old) is called by his family and friends as ‘Sensei’ for his way of teaching by example. He is an expert athlete in obstacle courses and is the first Colombian to achieve the elite category in a Spartan Trifecta World Championship.

‘Sensei’. Photo: Caracol TV

‘The box challenge’ 2023: eliminated in the semifinals

The first eliminated in the semifinals were Byron and Sarahwho lost in their respective competitions and could not reach the playoffs after finishing fourth.

At revalidation, ‘Julie’ succumbed to ‘Aleja’ and ‘kaboom’ could not against the speed of ‘Yan’, thus leaving both out of the final and eliminated from the competition.

Byron, Sara, Juli and Kaboom. Photo: composition LR/Caracol TV

Where and at what time are the episodes of ‘Desafío the box’ broadcast?

The episodes of ‘Desafío the box’ 2023 are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m. (Colombian time) through Caracol TV. Also, if you want to watch the program at another time, you have the option of enjoying it by downloading the Caracol Play application.