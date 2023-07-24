From Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, perhaps in the Quadrifoglio version, to the legendary Lancia Delta, passing through the Abarth 500e. These could be some of the Italian cars that we will see from August 17 in Forza Horizon 5, one of the most popular video games dedicated to the racing world.

Italian brands on Forza Horizon

As announced by Playground Studios during the streaming that presented the new season, among the four-wheeled protagonists there will also be some of the jewels of Italian brands, including those of Fiat.

Between past and future

There is still no official news about what will be the models available in Forza Horizon 5 starting August 17, with the developers who have not provided much information regarding the next season. Among the great returns there will certainly be the Fiat 131 Rally and probably some of the models already seen during the previous seasons.

Not just Alfa Romeo on Forza Horizon

While not knowing the details, it is possible to make some hypotheses regarding the Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Abarth and Fiat cars that could appear in Forza Horizon 5. Beyond the aforementioned Giulia and Stelvio and the first electric Scorpion, there could also be room for Tonale given the willingness of the Arese brand to push this new model from a commercial point of view and perhaps also for the Pu+Ra HPE concept. However, we will have to wait until August 17 to find out which cars of Italian brands, from the present and from the past, will be part of the new season and which will thus join the supercars of Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati that are already available on the racing video game.