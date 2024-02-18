On Sunday, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, warned Western countries of all-out nuclear war.

In a post on the Telegram application, Medvedev, who is also a former Russian president, said that “nuclear powers never lose a war” as long as they defend their homeland.

Medvedev discussed the possibility of Ukraine's victory in the current crisis, stressing that Ukraine's return to its old borders contradicts the Russian constitution, especially in light of the annexation of regions in eastern Ukraine and the Crimean Peninsula already as an integral part of Russia.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council wrote, “And now to the main question: Do those (in the West) really believe that the Russian people will accept this disintegration of their country?”

Medvedev, who is also a former Russian prime minister, explained that on the contrary, the Russian armed forces will deploy all their arsenal and attack Washington, Berlin and London in addition to Kiev.

The former Russian president added that these and other “beautiful historical places have long been introduced as targets of the (Russian) nuclear triad,” referring to land-based intercontinental missiles, missiles launched from submarines and strategic bombers loaded with nuclear bombs.