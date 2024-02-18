Two weeks before the start of the presidential campaign, tens of thousands of Mexican opponents demonstrated this Sunday for a “free vote”, while the official leader Claudia Sheinbaum, favorite in the polls, formalized her candidacy.

Dressed in white and pink, the detractors of the leftist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador filled the Zócalo, the main square of Mexico City, on one side of which the National Palace (seat of the Government) is located.

“Our democracy is not touched” or “No more campaigns financed by drug trafficking”, read on banners displayed among the attendees, and on the stage several leaders gave speeches less than three months before the June 2 elections.

Citizens participate in the opposition march 'For our democracy', called by several organizations to demand a “free vote” in the next presidential elections on June 2, in the Zócalo square in Mexico City on February 18, 2024. AFP – VICTOR MENDIOLA

Meanwhile, Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old physicist and former mayor of the capital, registered her aspiration with the National Electoral Institute (INE) accompanied by hundreds of supporters.

“After 200 years of the Republic, a transformative woman will become President. That is a symbol that we are leaving sexist Mexico behind,” said the candidate, who also promised that she will not submit to “any economic, political or foreign”.

The leader receives 64% of the preferences, according to a consolidated survey conducted by the firm Oraculus, which strengthens the possibility of a woman governing Mexico, the second largest Latin American economy after Brazil, for the first time.

“She has everything to win. It is already necessary for a prepared woman like her to win. She is going to take the country to another higher position on an economic, political, administrative, and social level,” Guadalupe told the French news agency AFP. Carreño, 54 years old, at the INE.

In a distant second place, with 31% support, is the senator of indigenous origin Xóchitl Gálvez, candidate of a coalition of the traditional parties PRI, PAN and PRD, who is presented with a center-right proposal.

Criticism of López Obrador's reforms

Although Mexican laws prohibit demonstrations in favor of candidates before the campaign, which will begin on March 1, this Sunday's opposition protest brought together potential Gálvez voters.

The call was promoted by half a dozen civil organizations that claim to have gathered citizens in a hundred locations in the country and some abroad to denounce López Obrador's alleged illegal intervention in the campaign.

“Today, from power, whoever reached that first floor by the free will of the citizens intends to destroy that staircase so that no one else can walk it,” said Lorenzo Córdova, former head of the INE and main speaker of the demonstration.

“The reforms that the president sent (to Congress) attack independent institutions (…), it is necessary to come and defend them,” said Jorge Reyes, an 18-year-old student, in statements to AFP.

It refers to a package of Government amendments that propose everything from an increase in pensions to the elimination of decentralized organizations.

López Obrador, whose popularity exceeds 60%, considered the call as a “demonstration to defend corruption” and questioned whether its organizers care about democracy.

An opposition with few proposals

The organizers allege that the Government makes propaganda, diverts resources and uses the beneficiaries of its vast social programs to favor Sheinbaum, who this Sunday denounced the “falsehood and hypocrisy” of these leaders.

“They march for democracy when at the time they promoted electoral fraud or never saw the purchase of votes or they forgot to respect indigenous peoples by promoting discrimination and classism,” he said.

For political analyst Fernando Dworak, the opposition mobilization was limited because its only concrete cause is “anti-Obradorism”, but it does not offer a clear or attractive proposal compared to that of the current Government.

Dworak believes that Gálvez needs more than “anti-Obradorism” to win over voters who reject the continuity that Sheinbaum represents, but also do not want “the return of traditional parties.”

A third candidate, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, from the Citizen Movement party (center-left), is third by gathering 5% of the preferences, according to Oraculus.