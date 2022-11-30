President-elect plans to announce chosen in blocks; announcement can be postponed, on December 12

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), already has about 8 to 10 ministers defined for its 3rd term. Many have already been pre-invited and instructed not to say anything to the press about the polls.

Lula has plans to announce the names in a block, all at once. The assessment is that the strategy can reduce the pressure on a minister in particular. However, there is still no date for this 1st wave to come out.

There are two possibilities being considered:

announce the block next week;

leave to divulge the names of the future ministers only after the diplomation of the president-elect, scheduled by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for December 12 – Lula likes this idea.

NAME ON THE FARM

Former Mayor of Sao Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) is the most likely to take over the Ministry of Finance in the Lula government – ​​it is also the preferred one within the majority wings of the PT. However, the name of the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The former toucan is the minister of dreams for a significant part of Faria Lima.

The size of the Esplanada during the Lula government is still uncertain.

Survey of Power360 from speeches by the president-elect before his victory indicate the creation of 14 new folders. The Ministries of Economy and of Women, Family and Human Rights would be dismembered. Others, such as Fisheries and Culture, would return to the Esplanada.