HS-Gallup | The Coalition Party continues to be the most popular, and support for basic Finns has been growing for a long time

In a recent survey, changes in party support were small.

Coalition continues as Finland’s most popular party with a clear difference to the following, according to HS’s opinion poll in May. Opposition party support remains above 24 per cent, where it rose in April.

The Coalition Party’s lead over the second most popular SDP increased, as support for the Prime Minister’s Party decreased slightly from a month ago.

The support of basic Finns, on the other hand, increased by more than one percentage point to 15.4 per cent. Prior to that, party support had been steadily declining since November last year. At that time, the support of basic Finns was still 18 per cent.

Support for the center increased slightly in the May survey, while the Left Alliance declined. Support for other parties hardly changed from the April measurement.

Coalition has ripped its neck to other parties since the Russian invasion began. This may be due in part to the fact that the party has long been in favor of NATO membership.

Based on the background material of the survey, it seems that the people of Central Finland and Perussuomalainen who became supporters of the Coalition Party have remained in the ranks of the Coalition Party. However, the Basic Finns in particular have been compensated in a recent survey by those who have not expressed their party views in the previous survey.

Until a year ago, in May, Perussuomalaiset was Finland’s most popular party in the HS survey with 21.6 per cent support. After the June municipal elections, the previous chairman Jussi Halla-aho said he was resigning. After that, the party’s support began to decline. Correspondingly, support for the Coalition began to rise at the same time.