HS-Gallup | The Coalition Party continues to be the most popular, and support for basic Finns has been growing for a long time

In a recent survey, changes in party support were small.
Coalition continues as Finland’s most popular party with a clear difference to the following, according to HS’s opinion poll in May. Opposition party support remains above 24 per cent, where it rose in April.
The Coalition Party’s lead over the second most popular SDP increased, as support for the Prime Minister’s Party decreased slightly from a month ago.
The support of basic Finns, on the other hand, increased by more than one percentage point to 15.4 per cent. Prior to that, party support had been steadily declining since November last year. At that time, the support of basic Finns was still 18 per cent.
Support for the center increased slightly in the May survey, while the Left Alliance declined. Support for other parties hardly changed from the April measurement.
Coalition has ripped its neck to other parties since the Russian invasion began. This may be due in part to the fact that the party has long been in favor of NATO membership.
Based on the background material of the survey, it seems that the people of Central Finland and Perussuomalainen who became supporters of the Coalition Party have remained in the ranks of the Coalition Party. However, the Basic Finns in particular have been compensated in a recent survey by those who have not expressed their party views in the previous survey.
Until a year ago, in May, Perussuomalaiset was Finland’s most popular party in the HS survey with 21.6 per cent support. After the June municipal elections, the previous chairman Jussi Halla-aho said he was resigning. After that, the party’s support began to decline. Correspondingly, support for the Coalition began to rise at the same time.
This is how the study was done
-
Kantar TNS carried out a study commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.
-
The research material was collected from 18 April to 13 May 2022. 2,420 people were interviewed for the study. The material was collected through telephone interviews.
-
The sample represents the population aged 18–79 in Finland, excluding those living in the province of Åland. The sample was formed by multi-stage stratified sampling.
-
The margin of error in the study is about 2.1 percentage points for the largest parties in its direction.
-
The proportion of those who could not or did not want to say which party would vote in the parliamentary elections or said they would not go to the polls was 26 per cent.
-
Respondents were asked: “If parliamentary elections were held now, which party or other faction would you vote for?” and “Which party or other faction did you vote for in the June municipal elections?”
