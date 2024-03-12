Depression | Body temperature may be a sign of depression, says a recent study

People with depression may have problems regulating body temperature. Instead of measuring your own temperature, you should look at sleep, says the research professor.
Body temperature a rise can be a sign of depression, says a recent international study.
The body temperature of a healthy person varies depending on the time of day. If you stick a thermometer in your armpit every hour, for example, you will notice that your body temperature is at its warmest at the end of the evening.
