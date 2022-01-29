As was the case in the match that did not end up being against Extremadura, Borja Jiménez wants to keep Deportivo away from all the outside noise. While in the Federation they decide if tomorrow’s match against Racing de Santander is postponed, the blue and white club has just made public the call for the clash.

The sports coach also has significant casualties. Pablo Trigueros, Víctor García and Álvaro Rey will not be present due to injury. Either Diego Aguirre, who on Thursday noticed symptoms that could be consistent with COVID and has been in isolation ever since. The Coruña club, acting in an exemplary manner, He ordered his player to stay at his home for a few days despite the negative results of the tests.

Deportivo, with 20 players ready waiting for the RFEF to rule

Deportivo trained this morning at Riazor without wanting to pay attention to possible information coming from Santander. Borja Jiménez now has 20 players, who already warned in the preview that his team would go all out.