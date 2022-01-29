After achieving his first success of the season Nyck de Vries increased his points tally today during the qualifying session that set the starting grid for the second Diriyah E-Prix.

The reigning world champion managed to get pole after beating Edoardo Mortara at the end of an intense duel in which the Dutchman won by just 5 thousandths.

Everything suggested that the match between de Vries and Mortara would be the one that would have crowned the poleman of Race 2. The Mercedes driver, in fact, was the fastest in Group A and the only one in that session to go under the wall. 1’08 ”, while Mortara made the difference in Group B by obtaining the reference time.

In the quarter-finals de Vries had an easy time against Vergne, while the Venturi team driver didn’t have to struggle too much against Lotterer. In the semifinals de Vries imposed himself against Lucas di Grassi and Mortara dictated the law against Robin Frijns.

However, the Venturi team driver can complain about the mistakes made in Turn 1 and 3 during the assault on pole which then became decisive for the final result. Mortara put a patch in the second and third sector by canceling the gap from de Vries, but the Dutchman, without having made any particular mistakes, managed to grab the pole with a time of 1’07 ” 154 ahead of his rival by only 5 thousandths.

The second row of the starting grid of Race 2 will see Robin Frijns start from the third box, while alongside the Dutchman a Lucas di Grassi will start who with this performance underlined the excellent state of form of the Venturi team today.

Third row for André Lotterer and a rather disappointed Jean Eric Vergne, while the teammate of the Frenchman, Antonio Felix da Costa, will start Race 2 from box number 7. The Portuguese, however, was the protagonist of a controversial episode.

Formula E: Antonio Felix da Costa’s mistake

Da Costa, on the occasion of the quarter-finals, completely ignored the green light dedicated to him which would have allowed him to get on the track and only started when the green light was given for the slot dedicated to di Grassi. The Brazilian was thus forced to wait a few more seconds before receiving authorization to go to the track, but despite this misunderstanding, the result still smiled at the Venturi team rider.

The top 10 was completed with Jake Dennis in eighth place. The Englishman, protagonist in Race 1, appeared particularly embittered for not being able to enter the quarter-finals and today he will start in front of Alexander Sims and Oliver Rowland.

Qualification to forget for Sam Bird. The Jaguar driver damaged his car’s rear right suspension during the opening session and was forced to forfeit. The Englishman will start from the last row behind a Giovinazzi still waiting to fully understand his car to be able to extract its maximum potential. Even today for the driver from Martina Franca it will be essential to travel as many kilometers as possible to get in tune with the Dragon Penske car.