Deportivo Cali remains unstoppable in Women’s Copa Libertadores 2022. This Saturday they defeated Ferroviaria de Brasil, 2-1, and qualified for the semifinal of the tournament.

Cali gave a new example of football and struggle to win this victory and a spot among the top four in the continental tournament. His next rival will be Boca Juniors from Argentina.

The commitment became even in the first minutes, where both teams sought to have possession of the ball. At minute 8, the Caleñas lost the ball at the start, Rafaela Silva finished off a cross from approximately 30 meters and scored the partial 1-0. The Colombians immediately reacted with a good action between Manuela Pavi and Elexa Bahr, who assisted Ingrid Guerra and could not define well against goalkeeper Luciana Dionizio.

The sugar companies continued to insist and returned to arrive in danger on two occasions with Bahr. The first with a header that went above the horizontal and then with a shot that did not have much power. Around 25 minutes, the Brazilians reappeared in the attack with a one-on-one between Larissa Pereira and Stefany Castaño, with the goalkeeper winning the duel, to avoid another fall from her goal.

Afterwards, Guerra assisted Bahr, the Colombian-American had a chance to score, but Dionizio saved the shot. In the last moments of the first half the pace of the game slowed down, but the Verdiblancas continued with insistence, who had a couple of shots.

In the final part, Ferroviaria took out of the middle, Ingrid War she stole the ball from the defenders and alone in front of the goalkeeper, she defined for the partial tie at one goal. Seven minutes later, Pavi edged down the right flank, eluded a defender, tried to finish but hit an opponent. Guerra grabbed the rebound and it was deflected by Dionizio’s vertical left.

Then the first changes began to arrive. Luana Menegardo and Carolina Tabares entered the São Paulo women for Rafael Silva and Mylena Ferreira. Farlyn Caicedo entered Cali for Paví. At minute 73, Carolina Arias was unable to reject the ball well, she was left to Tabares who shot a cross from mid-distance and the goalkeeper Castaño managed to send her to the corner kick.

At minute 83, the Verdiblancas were left with one less due to the expulsion of Paula Medina for a double yellow card. More changes followed, Jhon Alber Ortiz sent María Morales to the field for Tatiana Ariza and coach Jessica De Lima sent Fany Gauto for Suzane Pires. Six minutes passed, Nancy Acosta put the ball into the area, the goalkeeper tried to control it, but it escaped her. Elexa Bahr took the rebound and made it 2-1, with which the match later ended.

Deportivo Cali’s next match in the Copa Libertadores Femenina 2022 will be for the semifinals, on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Boca Junior from Argentina.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Football Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15

