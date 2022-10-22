Deportivo Cali, in a state of full form, this Saturday will face Ferroviária, from Brazil, in search of a place in the semifinal of the women’s Copa Libertadores. The game will be seen on Win Sports, DirecTV Sports and Telepacífico, starting at 5:15 in the afternoon.

Those led by John Albert Ortiz arrive at a spectacular moment in the Cup, after beating Corinthians, the current champion, in the first game. Then they beat Olimpia (1-2) and mercilessly thrashed Always Ready (10-1).

Experienced midfielder Tatiana Ariza has scored in all three matches played, while striker Viviana Acosta has also scored three goals in the competition, but scored jointly in a hat-trick against Always Ready.

This is how Ferroviaria, Cali’s rival, reached the quarterfinals

Meanwhile, Ferroviária qualified for the quarterfinals with two narrow wins against Ñañas (0-1) and Defensor Sporting (0-1) and a draw against Boca Juniors (2-2), where his main scoring resource is striker Laryh, who scored two of the team’s four goals in the tournament.

About the game, coach Ortiz said: “You have to keep in mind that it is a team that was already champion of this Libertadores, that knows how to play this kind of games. Like almost all Brazilian teams, they try to play on the ground, give them good control and handling of the ball, and that makes them an aggressive team. They are strong in the mid lane, but they have some interesting players on the wing. We wouldn’t say it’s a complete team at all, because in some things they make mistakes, so you have to be focused and attentive from minute 1 to 96”.

Ferroviaria has already won the Libertadores twice. The most recent was in the 2020 edition, which was played at the beginning of last year: they beat America 2-1 in the final.

The two Colombian teams have a great campaign in the Libertadores. América, the current champion of the League, is also in the quarterfinals and will face Universidad de Chile on Sunday.

With Efe and Futbolred

