Berlin (DPA)

Memphis Depay expressed his desire to continue as a key player in the ranks of Barcelona for “several years”, despite rumors circulating about his future.

Barcelona had signed Dutch striker Depay on a two-year contract last June, in a free transfer deal, after the player’s contract with Lyon expired, while Ronald Koeman was coach of Barcelona.

Depay topped Barcelona’s top scorer in his first season with the team with 12 goals in all competitions, but he has participated mainly in only two league matches since the beginning of the new year, after coach Xavi included Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the team last January. .

Depay, 28, suffered greatly from injuries, but scored the 2-1 victory for Barcelona against Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Doubts were raised about Depay’s future with the team in light of Ansu Fati’s return from injury and the team’s intention to strengthen its ranks before the 2022-2023 season, but the player expressed a desire to continue with the team.

Depay, a former Manchester United player, told E.N. S. with me. If: “I came here with a desire to participate with the team. I would like to play an important role with the team next year and for several more years.” He added, “It is natural that I face a lot of competition in Barcelona, ​​​​I am playing for the best club in the world.” Xavi also indicated that Depay has a role that he can play with the team after this season.

“Memphis is training very well, and that’s why he’s participating,” Xavi said after yesterday’s match. We want to have this type of player.