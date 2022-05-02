The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and dusty at times, with a noticeable decrease in temperatures, especially on the western coasts, and light to moderate winds, active at times, especially on the sea, raising dust during the day.

The center said – in its daily statement – the winds: The winds will be northwesterly / 20 to 30, reaching 45 km / h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent, and the first tide will occur at 11:15, the second tide will be at 02:21, and the first island will be at 08 :44 The second tide is at 20:04 and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves are turbulent and the first tide occurs at 11:52 and the second tide at 22:27 and the first tide at 17:20 and the second tide at 05:18.



