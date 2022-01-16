Former Minas Gerais governor Eduardo Azeredo, 73, says he does not feel sorry for the PSDB, despite “some” coreligionists having avoided keeping him “very close” during the process that culminated in his arrest, in May 2018, by the crimes of embezzlement and money laundering in the case that became known as the Minas Gerais monthly allowance. In an interview with Estadão, Azeredo avoids naming the toucans who lacked support, recognizes difficulties in the race to the Plateau for João Doria – current presidential candidate of the party he helped found, commanded and from which he disaffiliated in 2019 – and says he regrets the possibility of Geraldo Alckmin composing a ticket. with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The former governor reinforces the assessment that his sentence to 20 years in prison served as a “counterpoint” to the monthly allowance of the PT and says he is the victim of a “denunciation” that is very “damaging to Brazilian life”. During the 18 months he remained in the 1st Battalion of the Belo Horizonte Fire Department, Azeredo began writing the autobiographical book OX in the Right Place, which will be released in March. Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

Mr. He was imprisoned from May 2018 to November 2019. He left the PSDB, the party he came to preside over, and walked away from politics. How do you view this process today?

I walked away exactly by force of circumstances and I felt, at times, that some of the PSDB did not want me very close. This is an outdated fact. I continue to think that the PSDB, from the point of view of ideas, is a strong, mature party.

Mr. he always claimed to be the victim of an investigation that was used to “compensate” for the monthly allowance that hit the PT. There are assessments that the anti-corruption fight has gained the face of combating politics…

Without a doubt. Denouncement is very harmful to Brazilian life. Because, roughly speaking, it can be said that, out of every ten complaints, only one has shelter. The others are mere test balloons or suspicions that arise. I was certainly a victim of this. I had an election campaign where accountability was the highest, but it was incomplete. But I wasn’t responsible for that, as in all campaigns. There was never a mining monthly allowance. This term was used to offset PT’s monthly allowance.

Do you intend to return to politics, to run for a term? How do you assess the current national political scenario?

In fact, I went far beyond what I could have imagined. My father (former deputy Renato Azeredo) had a dream of being mayor and governor, and I fulfilled it. Then I was still a senator. The current circumstances don’t give me enthusiasm to contest an election, but I confess that I came to think about when (Senator) Tasso Jereissati was a candidate for president (by the PSDB).

Are you considering returning to the PSDB?

I have been invited by the party itself to return to the PSDB and I have been invited by other parties to compete again (an election).

How do you see the party today and João Doria’s candidacy for the presidency?

The PSDB needs to have a new vision. Doria was a good mayor. He’s a good governor. He has many good points. He needs to be better known, he needs to be more sympathetic. The policy takes these issues into account.

What is the assessment of Mr. about Geraldo Alckmin’s departure from the PSDB and the possibility of him forming a ticket with Lula in the presidential race?

I’m so sorry. I don’t like this union, with all due respect to Lula.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

