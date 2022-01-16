Placing your enemies in hell has been a pleasure for artists for centuries. Hieronymus Bosch showed the entranceway to burning hell and a fish devil eating a sinner, Dante placed not only infidels but also quite a few personal enemies in hell when he was killed in the early 14th century. The Divine Comedy wrote. It’s still nice to read how he supposedly accidentally kicks some residents, who are up to their necks in mud, in the head when he walks through that hell to take a look. The American poet Ezra Pound put the bankers in it when he cantos wrote.

Amaranth Feuth (The Hague, 1970) studied classical languages ​​in Leiden and Exeter (England). She also graduated in English literature in Leiden. She teaches English at the Marecollege Leiden, and at Anthos, which she founded in 2001, she teaches Greek and Latin. She defended her dissertation on Thursday at Leiden University at Arts in Society.

“The funny thing is that hell has always been a way for writers to portray enemies in the dark,” says Amaranth Feuth in an attic room in Leiden. On Thursday she obtained her PhD at Leiden University for her research The Poet and the Underworld.

Although the underworld is a timeless subject, her dissertation focused on three 20th-century outsiders and the way they incorporated the ancient symbolism into their underworld stories. She chose Irish Eavan Boland, who gave it a feminist twist, Derek Walcott, who comments on society and the Westerner with a Caribbean eye, and Gloria Naylor, who adds African-American identity to stories about the underworld.

“The approach was not initially aimed at how outsiders deal with one of the oldest motifs in literature, but it has become so,” concludes Feuth. In all three she looked at the ‘metaliterary’ elaboration of the underworld and the descent to hell: how do they relate to the early texts and what do they add to them?

Ezra Pound and TS Eliot took an interest in Dante again, and they were hugely influential

Are stories of the underworld and the descent similar to the original stories of initiation rites?

“These stories partly overlap and there are similarities, but the problem with the initiation is that we know so little about it. A descent is not by default an initiation rite, there are also descents in exchange for love or immortality: Herakles has to fetch the hellhound and thus subdue death, Sisyphus kidnaps death causing overpopulation. In short, there are several underworld descents. One of them is initiation. In the stories about the descent it can also go wrong, someone remains dead. The stories of descent took off in the 20th century, when the motif was used in stories about trenches, Auschwitz, slave transport.”

You write that the descent into the underworld was given a new impulse in 20th-century Anglophone literature. How do you explain that?

“Dante may have never left, but authors like Ezra Pound and TS Eliot took an interest in Dante again, and they were hugely influential. You see that with someone like Walcott, who stated that for a long time nothing had been created in the Caribbean itself of literature, and said that he took the responsibility of creating it. In doing so, he looked to Western literature. For example, he said it would be a shame to ignore TS Eliot because he’s just way too good. And in this way he made Western literature subservient to a new literature of the Caribbean itself, just like Boland and Naylor.”

Our culture has become dominant worldwide, so other cultures have to do something with it

You write that he and Boland and Naylor appropriate Western literature in order to conquer their place. What do you mean?

“That’s the scientific term: appropriation. Our culture has become globally dominant, so other cultures have to do something with it. For example, you can say: I’m a black author, figure it out with your classics, I don’t want anything to do with it. You can also say: I’m going to fight you with your own weapons. That’s what these three do. Boland focused on the descent by a normal woman. Walcott writes more beautiful English than most Britons and masters them using their own literary genres and techniques. Naylor edits the descent to become a story about embracing your color and identity. All three use their own myths to give a twist to history. By appropriating the Western world, you can also bend it to your will.”

If postcolonial literature is shed more light on the stories about the descent, it provides new insights, you also write. What could it be?

“That we see how wide the connection is. Existence is complicated and we now live in a polarized world, but there is more that connects us. That’s what bothers me in the debate about the abolition of classical languages ​​because they would be languages ​​of dead white men. You shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Antiquity has been made into a masculine culture by nation states, but it was much broader. And those nation states put a filter on the classics. It’s nice to deal with a filter, but it’s a shame to serve up the whole of Antiquity.”

Before Greco-Roman antiquity, women sometimes made a descent, but that was always a goddess or demigoddess

I know it must be an abomination to reduce years of research to a few sentences, but may I summarize that Virgil and Homer give the underworld a place in literature, then Christianity comes in and puts a layer of humility over it, that in the underworld, atheism focuses more on hell, and postcolonial writers emphasize independence?

“You can say that it is, but then it is mainly about the aspect of the search for wisdom. I’m just interested in expanding the underworld stories. Before Greco-Roman antiquity, women sometimes made a descent, but that was always a goddess or demigoddess. As more women started writing themselves in modern times, more and more women appeared in the stories. With Boland it is no longer a goddess, but an ordinary woman. She searches for her grandmother and cannot find the grave. That is unbelievable: find a man and all the information is there, find a normal woman and nobody knows.

“The Orpheus story, which of course only deals with the descent, is a great example of what shift can do: he wants to get his beloved. We think that worked in the old stories, but someone has been so brilliant as to put a different spin on it and make the trek fail. That made the story more human.”

Has the search for wisdom in the underworld disappeared from the moment trenches, for example, were set up as hell?

“It will be different: that is literature that falls within the underworld descent, but you are no longer a spectator or temporary visitor, but you are part of hell yourself. The moment you are no longer a seeker, but a direct object on a slave ship or concentration camp, there is no longer a quest, but it is about survival.”