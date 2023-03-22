“I would like to express Ancod’s total availability regarding what was declared by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in his speech at the presentation of the World Oral Health Promotion Day, celebrated on 20 March. Facilitating access to dental care for the weakest groups together with transparency, reliability and competence, it is one of the fundamental values ​​that guide the daily work of the 800 dental centers that Ancod (National Association of Dental Centers) represents”. So Nicola Spadafora, national president of Ancod.

Spadafora comments on Minister Schillaci’s announcement regarding the inclusion of oral health on the government agenda, with particular reference to a “social dentistry program that includes prevention and therapeutic campaigns”. “Thanks to annual planning and large-scale investments, which guarantee innovation, new technologies and cutting-edge machinery, – continues Spadafora in a note – the companies adhering to Ancod can offer their patients more competitive prices, also in line with the needs of the economically most fragile segments of the population, guaranteeing, in any case, the prerequisite that we believe to be indispensable: providing high standards of quality and safety of care”.